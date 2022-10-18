HUNTINGTON — Friends of Michelle Sweeney and her family are hosting a spaghetti dinner benefit later this month.
Michelle Sweeney is the wife of Huntington City Council member Todd Sweeney. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.
The benefit will be Friday, Oct. 21, at New Beginnings Church, 1002 25th St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meals are $10.
Delivery and carry-out options are available by pre-order. Visit https://herfightisourfight11.cheddarup.com to pre-order and pay online. To pre-order and pay via cash or check, send the following information to herfightisourfight11@gmail.com: number of meals, carry-out or delivery, name, phone number and delivery address if applicable. Deliveries will be made on the day of the benefit between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To make a monetary donation, send checks directly to Todd and Michelle Sweeney, 1026 Monroe Ave., Huntington, WV 25704.
For more questions, contact Kelli Sobonya at 304-417-0869 or Holly Smith Mount 681-888-1611.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.