HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington’s annual spaghetti dinner will be offered at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., in Huntington, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

The dinner will include spaghetti, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink.

The $10 tickets are available from any Woman’s Club of Huntington member, and they will also be available at the door. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

The Woman’s Club of Huntington is part of an international organization of women’s clubs dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service.

For more information, call President Viola Parsley at 304-523-7691.

