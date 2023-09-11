HUNTINGTON — With a field of American flags and a two sections of twisted rail recovered from the World Trade Center providing a background, community members came together on Monday for a Patriot Day Ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
Among the speakers at the event were Sharon Ambrose, mother of Paul Ambrose, a Huntington doctor who was killed during the attack on Sept. 1, 2001; Terry Wright, a former first responder with American Red Cross Disaster Relief who provided assistance at Gate 1 at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attack; Commissioner Bill Sanders of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District; Huntington Mayor Steve Williams; Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller; and Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins.
The speakers, including Sanders, who was principal of Hurricane High School at the time, and Watkins, who was a detective at the Huntington Police Department at the time, reflected on their own experiences on 9/11, seeing the attack on television.
“I’m sure that those of you who are old enough remember exactly where you were when you were first made aware of this attack and those feelings of disbelief, shock and immense sorrow,” Sanders said. “We must always remember; we must not only remember, but it is important that we share this time in history with our future generations.”
Watkins also reflected on his and his family’s visit to the 9/11 memorial in New York.
Wright, a former first responder with American Red Cross Disaster Relief, said he remembers the first and last day at Gate 1 at Ground Zero.
“For those too young to recall that clear September day, it is hard to describe the mixed feelings I experienced,” Wright said. “There was horror at the scale of destruction.”
Sharon Ambrose shared the story of her son Paul Ambrose, painting a picture of him as a person for those in attendance. She said it amazes her how many of his friends still keep in contact after 22 years and come visit, some of them with children also named Paul.
“Another thing I remember vividly was as we returned from Washington, I remember, American flags were everywhere; I remember them hanging from the overpasses, from outside buildings, from outside homes,” she said. “There was a great feeling of patriotism ... at that time, such a great feeling of unity, and I guess it is, for Ken (Ambrose), and I, it’s our most fervent prayer that again we might experience these feelings together.”
Fuller said 2,977 people were killed during the attack, including 2,753 who died in the Trade Center. He also said that countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses.
Wright said there are only 11 people left alive of the 52 who served at Gate 1 at Ground Zero.
“Tonight, as you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love; snuggle a little tighter; never take a second, not one second, of your life for granted; remember those who perished,” Fuller said.
