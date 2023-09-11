The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — With a field of American flags and a two sections of twisted rail recovered from the World Trade Center providing a background, community members came together on Monday for a Patriot Day Ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.

Among the speakers at the event were Sharon Ambrose, mother of Paul Ambrose, a Huntington doctor who was killed during the attack on Sept. 1, 2001; Terry Wright, a former first responder with American Red Cross Disaster Relief who provided assistance at Gate 1 at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attack; Commissioner Bill Sanders of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District; Huntington Mayor Steve Williams; Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller; and Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

