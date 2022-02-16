HUNTINGTON — A special election will be held to fill a vacant seat on the Cabell County Commission.
Following the death of longtime Commissioner Nancy Cartmill on Tuesday, Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya met for a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon. There, they approved a proclamation to open a filing period for a special election to fill the remainder of Cartmill’s term.
According to a copy of the resolution, the filing period is Feb. 17 to March 2. Candidates will be on the ballot for this year’s primary and general elections. These candidates may be of any party and must be from Magisterial District 2. Candidates must file at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, which is in the courthouse, 750 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Commissioners serve six-year terms. Cartmill, who was elected in 2020, had about four years left to serve, and the elected replacement will fill the remainder of her term.
In the meantime, Morgan, a Democrat, and Sobonya, a Republican, must appoint a third commissioner within 30 days from Tuesday to serve until the elected candidate takes office. The appointee must be a Republican, as Cartmill was a member of that political party, and be from District 2 on the latest country redistricting map, which was recently adopted.
If Morgan and Sobonya cannot agree on an appointment, the Republican Executive Committee can submit three names for the two commissioners to consider. As the longest-serving commissioner, Morgan would be first allowed to strike one of the three names. Sobonya would strike the second. The final name would become the appointee.
The process to fill a vacant county commission seat is outlined in West Virginia law and Cabell County code.
Maps showing District 2 lines are available at the County Clerk’s office, the Voter Registration Office, by the County Commission’s Office and on the county’s and the County Clerk’s websites.
As the appointee filing period ends before the 30-day election candidate deadline, it could be possible for the appointee to also appear on the primary ballot.
Sobonya said she plans to look for an appointee who would be willing to commit to the longer term and not just the temporary office.
“I want someone who shares a vision for moving this county forward, one that can work well with the two county commissioners that remain and … that can also work with the other elected officials under this dome,” she said.
Morgan said there isn’t a rule against an appointed commissioner also appearing on the ballot for the special election. He noted that the filing period is only 14 days whereas the commission has more time to select an interim.
“It’s a job that takes some understanding,” Morgan said. “With almost every election, it’s possible for a newcomer to join the body and go through a learning period.” A commissioner may be asked in public about their opinions, too, Morgan added.
Commission meetings typically open with a prayer led by Morgan. He started Wednesday’s meeting with prayer to remember Cartmill.
“Let us take a moment to remember our colleague and fellow Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, truly a servant of the people in the state of West Virginia, Cabell County and certainly as mayor of the ‘Best little village in West Virginia,’ Barboursville,” Morgan said. “May we rejoice that the Lord has opened to her the gates of larger life, where there is no pain or suffering.”
In the Good and Welfare portion of the meeting, Sobonya also commented on Cartmill’s death.
“It’s just a sad day for Cabell County,” she said.