IRONTON — The public meeting set for 8 a.m. Wednesday to consider bids for the sale of the Union-Rome sewer district has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has been called to review the sole bid for the possible sale of the Union Rome Sewer District. It will take place at the commission chambers on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The board received a bid from AquaWater last month for the possible sale of the sewer district. The county currently owns the sewer district, which serves 5,279 residential and commercial customers in the eastern part of Lawrence County.
The water company currently serves residents in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas.
