IRONTON — The public meeting set for 8 a.m. Wednesday to consider bids for the sale of the Union-Rome sewer district has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

The special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has been called to review the sole bid for the possible sale of the Union Rome Sewer District. It will take place at the commission chambers on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.

