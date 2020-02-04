HUNTINGTON — On Monday, a total of 41 hourly employees were part of the latest round of layoffs at Special Metals in Huntington.
“These layoffs were not something we knew was coming in advance, and this is devastating news for these folks and their families,” said Union Steel Worker Local 40 Secretary Bob Adkins.
According to the company, these layoffs are not much different from those announced in recent years.
“Related to our operation in Huntington, Special Metals routinely adjusts employment levels based on operational needs,” David Dugan, director of corporate communications at Oregon-based Precision Castparts, Special Metals' parent company, said in an email response to a telephone call seeking answers.
Adkins said the layoffs are not routine to those affected by them.
“These layoffs are effective immediately,” Adkins said. “The majority of the workers have recall rights, but they were not told if these layoffs are temporary or permanent.”
Adkins said the union is trying to work with the company.
“We want to get these workers back to work there,” he said.
Adkins says the company cited a “downturn in business” as the reason for the layoffs.
“That’s all we were told,” he said.
Adkins said WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices were not required due to the small amount of workers effected by the layoffs. According to the United States Department of Labor, WARN generally covers employers with 100 or more employees. Employees entitled to notice under WARN include managers and supervisors as well as hourly and salaried workers.
Adkins added that the loss of jobs would also hurt other local businesses.
“When this many folks lose their jobs it has a negative economic impact on our community,” Adkins said.
Special Metals had similar layoffs in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the company’s response was nearly identical each time stating it routinely adjusts employment levels based on operational needs.
Dugan would not say if these recent layoffs would be temporary or permanent.
“I don’t have any additional details to provide,” he said.