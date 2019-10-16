HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will have a special board meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, via conference call to consider purchasing two parcels of property in Huntington. A location for people to listen to the conference call was not listed in the state posting about the meeting.

During an executive session in June, the board approved the acquisition of two real estate parcels for a combined cost of $10,000. More information was expected to be made available when the transaction was complete.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.