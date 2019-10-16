HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will have a special board meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, via conference call to consider purchasing two parcels of property in Huntington. A location for people to listen to the conference call was not listed in the state posting about the meeting.
During an executive session in June, the board approved the acquisition of two real estate parcels for a combined cost of $10,000. More information was expected to be made available when the transaction was complete.