CHARLESTON — State lawmakers gathered in the Capitol on Monday for a special session to make corrections to a number of vetoed bills from the 2022 legislative session.
Gov. Jim Justice amended his proclamation declaring the year’s second extraordinary session on Monday morning to include a $250 million supplemental appropriation to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, which was created by the passage of a bill during the regular session last month. The West Virginia Water Development Authority manages this fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.
The House of Delegates and Senate unanimously advanced the funding measure. Justice said Monday the money is just a start to fixing depleted clean water and sewer infrastructure across West Virginia.
“These are major dollars that, with the support of the Legislature, will help make life better for so many West Virginians in all kinds of ways,” Justice said.
The first extraordinary session of the year came two days before the regular session so lawmakers could approve the Nucor steel plant deal. The second extraordinary session, which will go until at least Tuesday, contains less flashy fixes to a number of bills Justice vetoed due to technical reasons.
Justice’s original proclamation for the second extraordinary session came on March 29 after he vetoed a bill intending to create a loan fund for the West Virginia Economic Development Authority for special projects. The bill would allow the authority to leverage as much as $600 million for economic development projects, using money borrowed from a projected billion-dollar surplus at the end of the fiscal year.
The Senate unanimously advanced the proposed bill fixing the errors Justice’s office outlined, but the House first referred the new proposed bill to the House Finance Committee for consideration. The committee on Monday afternoon advanced the bill to the floor without amendments.
The full House had yet to reconvene by press time Monday night. The Senate adjourned Monday afternoon, and will gavel back in Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Among other bills considered and passed by both chambers Monday:
- A bill authorizing the commissioner of Workforce West Virginia to create an Unemployment Compensation Insurance Fraud Unit
- A bill making it easier to donate to the West Virginia University Rifle Team
- A bill prohibiting and codifying enforcement mechanisms for flying an aircraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Bills making adjustments to the Public Employees Retirement System, the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System and the Judges’ Retirement System
West Virginia Democratic lawmakers used Monday morning press conferences to call on the governor and Republican leaders to prioritize a number of other bills that were considered in the regular session but did not make it to the finish line. These bills relate to foster care, a copay cap on insulin and related medical devices, funding for volunteer fire departments and a suspension of the gas tax, among others.
Democratic Sens. Stephen Baldwin, Mike Caputo, Hannah Geffert, Richard Lindsay, Mike Romano, Ron Stollings and Mike Woelfel introduced three bills Monday — the copay cap, the volunteer fire department funding and a foster care bill — however these bills were referred to the Rules Committee and not discussed.
Baldwin, in a letter addressed to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, asked Blair to meet with Justice and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and discuss the impact of the bills being left out of consideration versus the ones currently being discussed in the special session.
“I urge you to look at the priorities we are setting as a legislative body and weigh whether or not they are responsive to the needs of our people,” Baldwin said.