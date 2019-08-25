HUNTINGTON — The Jewel City Kickball League is hosting the Paul Martin Memorial Cup Playoffs and Championship game from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Olympic Pool Fields (Memorial Boulevard, close to 14th Street West) in Huntington.
Jewel City Kickball was founded in 2009 and brings together adults from all over the Tri-State region to play friendly kickball matches every Sunday afternoon throughout the summer. This weekend all nine teams will compete in a bracket for the Paul Martin Championship Cup, named in memory of kickballer Paul Martin who died in 2013.
The league is focused on friendly competition, building relationships in the community and giving back to Huntington. This year, players have decided to make a financial donation to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District's St. Cloud Commons all-inclusive playground and Kiwanis Day Care Center of Huntington. The group will also collect items for One By One Animal Advocates and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter throughout the day.
"The kickball field is the best place to be on a Sunday afternoon in Huntington," said Christopher Nottingham, league commissioner, in a news release. "We have the folks who come back year after year and new people consistently joining teams or making their own. It's a great way to meet your community while having fun."
Spectators are welcome and invited to bring items for One By One Animal Advocates and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, such as dog or cat food, leashes and collars, detergent or bleach.
Contact Nottingham with any questions or requests to join the league next year via email at info@jewelcitykickball.com.