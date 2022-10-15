HUNTINGTON — The atmosphere got a little chilly at the annual ChiliFest in downtown Huntington as the event returned to its pre-pandemic glory for its 38th year.
The annual event was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in full force Saturday, this year trading warm, late-summer weather for autumn’s cool October air.
Julie Childers, interim executive director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington Inc., which benefits from the event, said Saturday’s festival also coincided with the 35th anniversary of the house’s opening in Huntington.
Saturday’s event welcomed past employees, volunteers and families who have used Ronald McDonald House’s services, making the day extra special.
“Having two years that we did not actually have ChiliFest means today the excitement, energy and enthusiasm is just out of this world,” Childers said.
Held along the 800 and 900 blocks of 3rd Avenue and in Pullman Square in downtown Huntington, by noon the streets were packed with community members enjoying the event. Childers said the community caring so much means the world.
Some chili cooks rose with the sun Saturday to toss together their secret concoctions ahead of the official contest. The public arrived before noon for an afternoon of chili tasting, raffles, drinks, food, games and vendors, all celebrating the full return of the food-festival staple in the Huntington community. City Heat and Hammertown provided live music.
Huntington Fire Department Lt. Scott Acker did not mince words when claiming the department had the best chili at the event. The firefighters have been joining the competition for more than 15 years, winning the People’s Choice award at the past few events.
“The quality of our chili is just unmatched,” he said.
Acker was the creator of the department’s regular medium chili, which he said was the best. Within an hour a brisket chili was already sold out. The department also offered a white bean chicken chili, verde chili, smoked chili and “pyro chili.”
“You’ve got to be a special person to eat the hot chili,” he said.
Acker said the firefighters start preparing for the festival at least two months in advance, but the recipes don’t come from a cookbook.
“We all just kind of throw them together. I mean, I measured nothing out; none of us do,” he said. “We taste as we go, and I guess it does work. It’s fire department chili. This is the stuff we eat when we are on duty.”
Childers said the Ronald McDonald House helps families from hours away whose children need hospital-level medical care. For those families using the resource, and the community that helps fund it, a simple bowl of chili can make all the difference.
While the firefighters are always up for a good competition, Acker said they love giving back to the community, especially Ronald McDonald Houses, which many Huntington firefighters have used across the nation.
“It means a lot to us. It’s close to our heart,” he said.
It’s not all fun and games for the contestants, however. ChiliFest is the official West Virginia State Chili Championship event sanctioned by the International Chili Society. The winners will move forward next year to the International Chili Society’s World Chili Championship, now in its 55th year, where they will compete for $75,000 in prize money.
About 30 participants signed up for the International Chili Society category and about a dozen signed up for the People’s Choice division, Childers said.
The winners in the International Chili Society and home-style contests won prize money, Blenko Glass championship trophies and gained a golden ticket into the International Chili Society World Chili Championship.
Spectators played an important role in the event, purchasing chili-tasting tickets and awarding them to who they believed had the best recipe. The group with the most tickets at the end of the event received the People’s Choice award.
Childers said this year’s event would not have been possible without a passionate staff and volunteers who worked hard to make the event’s return a success.