HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 girls ages 12 to 18, their coaches and families descended upon the Mountain Health Arena this weekend for the annual Spikefest Volleyball Tournament, for a total of 3,000 to 4,000 people.

This event has taken place at the Mountain Health Arena for almost 20 years. It’s the largest junior Olympic girls’ tournament in the state and features 96 club teams from Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

