HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 girls ages 12 to 18, their coaches and families descended upon the Mountain Health Arena this weekend for the annual Spikefest Volleyball Tournament, for a total of 3,000 to 4,000 people.
This event has taken place at the Mountain Health Arena for almost 20 years. It’s the largest junior Olympic girls’ tournament in the state and features 96 club teams from Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“It’s fun to watch, it’s exciting and it’s something that doesn’t occur in West Virginia very often,” said Paul Chinuntdet, one of the tournament organizers
This tournament is part of a series that club teams travel to and play at to accumulate points. At the end of the season, there is a championship in Columbus, Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.