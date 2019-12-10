HUNTINGTON — A stampede of children entered the Redman Bingo Hall on Tuesday empty handed, but left with a full stomach, new toys and memories that could last a lifetime as part of a decades-long tradition held by local police.
The Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 Christmas party tradition spans back decades, and for some, it is the only Christmas joy they will see during the holiday season. After decades, the routine remains the same — some good food, a photo with Santa Claus and a bag of toys to wrap up the party — but never gets old.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, a clown, music and activities brought by their teachers filled a two-hour time slot for more than 200 kids in attendance. Most of the children were in first to third grade in the Huntington district, but some of their siblings and other children in need joined. If any toys or donations are left over, they will be donated to other children in need.
In 2016, The Herald-Dispatch reported Capt. Ray Cornwell led the party for 16 years before handing the reins over to Officer Brandon Adkins, who has kept the party going under Cornwell’s watchful eye, receiving praise from both Cornwell and Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
“It’s humbling. I started doing this when I was an 18-year-old kid for about four families because that’s all I could afford,” he said. “When I heard I could reach 225 kids in a day, I was like, ‘Yeah. This is going to be great.’”
Adkins said the event is important not only to give the children a better Christmas, but also to let them see police officers in a laid-back setting.
“I’m wearing blue jeans today and they are like, ‘Are you really a cop?’” he said. “And they get past the uniform. It really gives them a whole new side and view of you. To me, that’s what’s worth it, to have a connection with them outside of a professional setting.”
At the end of the party, each child received a bag with a couple of wrapped presents inside and a new jacket. A lot of the party is paid for with money raised during a Ride with a Cop event held yearly, but other donations help as well.
Giovanni’s Pizza, McDonald’s and Walmart also helped with donations for the event. This year saw the addition of a $5,000 donation from Marshall Health for the jackets.
“It would be almost impossible if we didn’t have help from all those contributors,” Adkins said.