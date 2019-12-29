HUNTINGTON — Even with Christmas in the rearview mirror, the season of giving continued Saturday with Goodwill Industries’ “Stuff the Truck” donation drive.
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. parked a large truck on the parking lot of Big Lots along U.S. 60 in Huntington with one goal in mind — to provide a convenient place for people to make last-minute donations before the new year. The truck was parked there for about four hours, collecting clothing items, furniture and toys.
Chris Wells, truck driver, said the donation drive was one of the largest in the past few years. Before Saturday’s event was over, there had been about 18 donations, with four large bins completely filled with items.
“It makes you feel good on the inside seeing that other people are willing to help people,” Wells said.
One person dropping off items Saturday was Nancy McCormick, of Huntington. McCormick dropped off about eight tubs of clothes she had been meaning to part with for some time.
“I’ve been keeping all these clothes for a long time thinking my size was going to change drastically, and it didn’t,” McCormick said with a laugh. “So, I cleaned everything out.”
She recently had a new furnace and new ductwork installed in her attic and felt it was the perfect time to get rid of things up there, she said.
“I love Goodwill. I love that they put people to work and that this also offers people an opportunity to buy some nice things for a little bit of a lesser price,” she said. “It feels like it helps everybody.”
Although Saturday was the last “Stuff the Truck” donation drive of the year, donations are still being accepted at individual Goodwill stores in the region, Wells said. Anyone who makes a donation on or before Tuesday, Dec. 31, may count that donation as a charitable deduction on their 2019 tax returns.