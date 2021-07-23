The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Children were seen laughing and playing at the Barboursville Splash Park on Thursday as they tried to stay cool on the warm summer day.

Located at Barboursville Park, the fenced-in splash pad is open seasonally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It has water features that spray, shoot, pour and rain water on people standing or playing nearby, with some of the water flowing intermittently and some flowing constantly.

Splash pads are also located in Huntington at St. Cloud Commons, in Milton at the April Dawn Splash Park and in Ironton at the Friends of Ironton Spray Park.

People likely will be searching for ways to beat the heat in the coming days, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s high will dip into the upper 80s before temperatures rebound back into the 90s for much of the remainder of next week.

