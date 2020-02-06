HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Mayor’s Council for the Arts is seeking people to “adopt” electrical utility boxes downtown as part of a new public art project.
The project involves placing a vinyl wrap, designed by an artist, around electrical boxes to bring colorful new life to otherwise ordinary objects along the street. There are currently three electrical boxes available to adopt for $2,500, which includes payment to the artist and the cost of printing and installing the vinyl wrap.
“Huntington has always been an arts town with wonderful assets such as the Museum of Art, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, the Marshall Artists Series and a myriad performing artists and literary groups,” said Margaret Mary Layne, chairwoman of the council. “In recent years, the demand for public art has grown tremendously, and the Mayor’s Council for the Arts is responding to that desire. For this particular idea, we are taking something utilitarian and transforming it into a thing of beauty.”
In addition to seeking sponsors, the council has created the Huntington Art Fund for donations. If there are enough donors interested in “adopting a box” for $2,500, the Mayor’s Council for the Arts will invite artists to submit designs to be jury-selected and then serve as a set group of designs from which donors can choose.
One electrical box, located at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 9th Street, has already been wrapped as part of a pilot for the project by Paris Signs. It is wrapped in a purple design featuring several Huntington landmarks and the postcard-style message, “Greetings from Huntington, West Virginia.”
Phil Nelson and Jim Weiler of Capital Venture Corp., which developed The Market, have already committed to wrapping a second electrical box on 8th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.
For more information about the project, contact Layne at margaretmarylayne@gmail.com or 304-633-5990. Donations to the Huntington Art Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community can be made by visiting www.tristatefoundation.org or calling the Foundation at 606-324-3888.