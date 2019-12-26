ASHLAND — Area leaders will share their advice for success at the Young Men’s Conference on March 13 at Ashland Community and Technical College’s Technology Drive Campus.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses that want to help support the event, which hosts 350 high school boys for the day-long leadership conference. Sponsorship levels are Bronze: $250; Silver: $500; Gold: $1,000; and Platinum: $2,500. Opportunities are also available for gift-in-kind sponsors who can provide needed conference items to offset budget expenses.
Among this year’s YMC sessions and speakers are:
- Being Broke is No Joke — Get Money Smart with Jason Whitlatch, commercial lending at City National Bank;
- Sports and Healthcare with King’s Daughters orthopedics and sports medicine employees: Dr. Andy Gilliland, sports medicine physician; Laura Patrick, business development manager; and Levi Roberts, athletic trainer;
- Careers in Criminal Justice with Ryan Conley, major with the Ashland Police Department and task force officer with the FBI; Errol “Rick” Riffe, Boyd County deputy sheriff and resource officer at Ashland Community and Technical College; hosted by Beverly Sharp, criminal justice program coordinator at Ashland Community and Technical College;
- Achieving Success Against the Odds of a Tough Upbringing with Vincenzo Fressola, principal designer and NYC architect with VF Design & Consulting LLC;
- Rise of the Phoenix! Reinventing Yourself for a Greater Future and a Definite Purpose with Kevin Harrison, CEO of Choices and Changes and pastor at House of Praise;
- What Mom and Dad Didn’t Tell You About Girls with Allison Biggs, U.S. probation officer; Amanda Clark, external affairs manager at Kentucky Power; and Brooke Seasor, director of resource development at Ashland Community and Technical College;
- At the Crossroads, Now What? With inmates from the Federal Correctional Institution, Ashland; and
- Leadership from the U.S. Army Perspective with Michael “Mike” Graese, retired colonel for the U.S. Army and city of Ashland city manager.
For more information on becoming a sponsor, contact YMC committee chairwoman Beverly Sharp at bsharp0014@kctcs.edu.
To discuss in-kind contributions, contact YMC committee member Jay Whitlatch via email at Jason.Whitlatch@bankatcity.com or by phone at 606-928-1579.