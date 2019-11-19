HUNTINGTON — Financial assistance is needed to ensure that each veteran’s grave at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington can be adorned with an evergreen wreath this holiday season.
JROTC programs at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools are teaming up with the Civil Air Patrol to raise money for the annual Wreaths Across America event.
Each year, the communities gather around the country, locally at Spring Hill Cemetery, to honor and remember the sacrifices of the country’s fallen heroes by placing a live wreath on the graves of veterans buried there.
In 2018, nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for the country’s freedoms, with each name said out loud.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the owner of a Maine wreath company ended the year with a surplus. With the help of his senator, Morrill Worcester took his wreaths to Arlington to place them on the graves in an older, less trafficked part of the cemetery.
This year, the ceremony is scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 14, with Hershel “Woody” Williams as the guest speaker. Guests will be invited to place their wreaths immediately following the ceremony, which is a free event and open to all.
Donations still are needed so that all 6,000 veteran graves can be given a wreath. As of this week, only about 400 have been sponsored so far, according to Megan Luke, who together with her husband, Henry “Hank,” is coordinating the Wreaths Across America event this year.
Sponsorships are $15 for one wreath, $30 for two, $75 for five or $150 for 10.
Luke said that last year, only a few hundred wreaths were sponsored, but this year they hope to have all 6,000 veteran graves receive a wreath.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or facebook.com/WreathsAcrossHuntington.