The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Following shows at multiple Cabell County elementary schools, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) performed “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” Sunday at Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.

The musical teaches children about the importance of being kind by talking to children about treating everyone nicely, even if they are different.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.