Rylan Davis, portraying Spookley, acts out a scene as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre present Spookley the Square Pumpkin on Sunday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Meg Slavens, portraying Jackie, acts out a scene as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre present Spookley the Square Pumpkin on Sunday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Tamara Meadows, portraying Bobo, acts out a scene as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre present Spookley the Square Pumpkin on Sunday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Following shows at multiple Cabell County elementary schools, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) performed “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” Sunday at Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
The musical teaches children about the importance of being kind by talking to children about treating everyone nicely, even if they are different.
“It’s got a very simple message about bullying and being nice to people, just because people look different you shouldn’t treat them different,” said co-founder of HART in the Park and artistic director Thomas Smirl. “It’s got a great message, and it’s something that parents can go home with their kids and discuss.”
The story follows Spookley, a square-shaped pumpkin that other pumpkins in her patch make fun of for not being round. Through the musical, Spookley learns to embrace who it is and other pumpkins learn about being nice to others.
Smirl said he hopes the kindergarten, first- and second-grade students are able to take away the lessons intended for the young viewers: to be kind always.
