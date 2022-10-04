RIGHT: Andrew Davis, portraying Big Tom, left, and Sarah Stokley, portraying Little Tom, act out a scene together as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre performs for the students at Davis Creek Elementary School on Monday.
BARBOURSVILLE — Pumpkins are taking over elementary schools this week as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) perform a Halloween musical teaching children about the importance of being kind.
The park district and HART have come together to showcase “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” at multiple Cabell County elementary schools, talking to children about treating everyone nicely, even if they are different.
“It’s got a very simple message about bullying and being nice to people, just because people look different you shouldn’t treat them different,” said co-founder of HART in the Park and artistic director Thomas Smirl. “It’s got a great message and it’s something that parents can go home with their kids and discuss.”
The story follows Spookley, a square-shaped pumpkin that other pumpkins in her patch make fun of for not being round. Through the musical, Spookley learns to embrace who it is and other pumpkins learn about being nice to others.
Smirl said he hopes the kindergarten, first and second grade students are able to take away the lessons intended for the young viewers, to be kind always.
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” will visit 12 elementary schools by the end of the week, and the community is invited to see two performances at The Ritter amphitheater at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate.
Monday was the first day of school performances, and the cast stopped into Ona, Milton and Davis Creek elementary schools. First grade teacher Teresa Gould said it was great for the students to see in person how treating others differently makes them feel.
Gould’s class said they loved watching the play, and the students’ favorite parts varied from the character Spookley itself, to the great songs, and even when the cast got students up to dance along with them.
Gould said the class had watched the movie version of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” last week, but first-grader Mckenzie Tiscareno said seeing it live was better.
“We learned be nice to everyone and I liked the live one (performance) more than the movie, and I liked dancing, too,” Mckenzie said.
The performance is not just for the kids to learn about kindness, though, said Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Ashley Stephens. At each school, someone who works at the school has been incorporated in the performance to play the pumpkin farmer.
Stephens said the reaction from students has been overwhelmingly positive, and it is great for them to see teachers and even principals play parts in the musical to show they agree with the message of being kind to others.
“The kids respond so well to see their own people,” Stephens said. “Getting to see their people in a silly, lighthearted way I think matters, and it also aligns these leaders in the school with the message of not bullying, of being kind to people who are different.”
More information about “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” performances can be found at ghprd.org.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
