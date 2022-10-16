HUNTINGTON — Things got a little spooky Saturday morning for patrons of the Cabell County Public Library who joined a “spooky story walk” at Ritter Park.
Patrons gathered at the park’s fountain in their best Halloween attire to hear some Halloween-themed stories, participate in games and more.
The children also collected candy along the way. Children will have more opportunities to snag some sugary treats during trick-or-treat events planned later this month.
Trick-or-treat will take place in Barboursville, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Huntington (including Westmoreland), Hurricane, Kenova and Milton from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Cabell County’s trick-or-treating is planned for the same time.
Other events include the Huntington Mall Safe Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25; Safe Trick or Treat next to the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31; Huntington Safety Town Safe Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; Milton’s Halloween in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31; and Hurricane Main Street’s Halloween event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.