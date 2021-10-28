The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — A construction worker, princesses, Frankenstein and a lady bug were in the crowd as a group of witches entertained children with spooky stories Wednesday at Nancy Cartmill Gardens.

Many of the children in attendance wore costumes for the event, which was hosted by the Barboursville Public Library. The library has conducted spooky story hours throughout the month in celebration of Halloween.

After the stories were read, children were invited to participate in trick-or-treating around the gazebo.

Halloween is Sunday, Oct. 31, but several communities in the Tri-State have set their trick-or-treat day before then. Barboursville’s trick-or-treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Other trick-or-treat times can be viewed online at www.heralddispatch.com.

