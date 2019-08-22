CHARLESTON - As the first anniversary of the launch of West Virginia's first casino sportsbook nears, Lottery Director John Myers said Wednesday he's confident that long-awaited mobile wagering smartphone apps will be up and running in the state in time to kick off football season.
"I can say we're getting very close," he said after Wednesday's meeting of the state Lottery Commission.
"We want to see it up and running as much as anybody," he added. "I know there's some concern that it's taken awhile, but when you do something for the first time, you have to dot the I's and cross the T's. We think we're there."
Lottery officials said the individual casinos and app providers will be making announcements about the launch of their mobile sports betting apps - announcements that could come as early as by this weekend.
In addition to licensing the app providers - William Hill Sports, Fan Duel and Draft Kings - the apps had to undergo lab testing and the Lottery had to make certain the technology would comply with the federal Wire Act.
Enacted in the early 1960s in an attempt to crack down on organized crime, the Wire Act makes it illegal to use "wire communication" to transmit bets across state lines. While the law did not anticipate the internet, Lottery officials had to verify that wagers placed using mobile apps or personal computers in West Virginia would not be processed by servers or networks in other states.
As part of that process, Myers said the Lottery obtained a letter of recommendation from the state Attorney General's Office outlining steps to take to comply with the Wire Act.
Myers declined to predict which of the state's five casinos will be the first to launch sports betting apps, but confirmed that legal limbo will keep Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos on the sidelines for the time being.
"I don't expect them before football season," he said.
The two Delaware North properties launched casino sportsbooks and sports betting apps simultaneously in late December 2018, but abruptly shut down all sports wagering in early March over a legal dispute with the provider of the sports betting software. Delaware North subsequently severed ties with the company, which it is suing on fraud claims.
Wednesday's Lottery Commission meeting was held at Mardi Gras casino in Nitro, and beforehand, commissioners took a tour of improvements being made to the facility.
Meanwhile, commissioners were advised that the 2019-20 budget year got off to a good start for the Lottery, with July's gross revenue of $93.03 million topping July 2018 collections by $488,000, or 0.5%, and exceeding Lottery revenue estimates for the month by $7.74 million.
July collections benefited from revenue increases for scratch-off instant tickets and for Limited Video Lottery at bars and clubs around the state, while online games - which are driven by large jackpots - racetrack video lottery and casino table games underperformed compared to July 2018.
Because of a jump in payouts for winning instant tickets, the state's share of Lottery profits declined slightly in July compared to July 2018, falling $238,000 to $41.51 million.
Reach Phil Kabler at philk@wvgazettemail.com, 304 348-1220 or follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.