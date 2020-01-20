BARBOURSVILLE — Collectors and sports fans browsed a wide array of sports cards and memorabilia over the weekend as Freeman’s Sports Cards and Collectibles set up shop at Huntington Mall’s Center Court.
The free Cards and Collectibles show ran Friday through Sunday.
Old and new sports cards, packs of cards, comic books, toys and other vintage items and supplies were available for purchase.
Fans who visited the show Saturday afternoon also had the chance to see crew visiting with the Cincinnati Reds on a first-come, first-served basis.