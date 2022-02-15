As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ran onto the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday evening, Jerod Smalley, a lifelong Bengals fan and the sports director at NBC4 Columbus, was anxiously reporting on the game.
“It’s a pretty unique opportunity to go and see something potentially historic,” Smalley said about his time in Los Angeles, where he reported from media events for eight days leading up to the big game.
Although it was not Smalley’s first Super Bowl — he reported on the 2012 Super Bowl in Indianapolis and the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis — this game was different.
“(The) Bengals were this anomaly. You know, they won two games two years ago and now they’re playing for the Super Bowl this year,” Smalley said. “It’s a pretty remarkable turnaround. And it’s one of those stories that America (was) really sold on ... Joe Burrow is a pretty captivating figure, and people got on board with that.”
Just like Burrow, Smalley grew up in Appalachia and followed his dream.
“I grew up in Huntington. I really am very fortunate to get the chance to do some cool things like this,” Smalley said. “I even covered the Olympics in 2016. I’ve seen a lot of the world in the last, you know, 20 years that I didn’t know that I would see. And that’s been really probably one of the most interesting and exciting parts about the job.”
Smalley said he saw several childhood friends and friends from Columbus at the game, including high school classmates from his time at Cabell Midland.
“I went around the stadium before the game and just met a bunch of people who had made the trip that because it was the first time in 33 years, this was the kind of a bucket list moment for them. And I think that was a neat event to be a part of ... no matter what your capacity was, whether you’re there, you know, working professionally or as a fan,” Smalley said.
The crowd was full of celebrities, too. Smalley said he saw Jennifer Lopez, Tobey Maguire, Cardi B, Shaq, and believes he saw Kanye West, who was wearing a black mask over his face.
Although Smalley has been a Bengals fan, the sports director talked about wearing “two different hats” when reporting on a game — especially one involving one of your favorite teams.
“It’s important when you’re working in this field. The professional hat isn’t rooting for anybody. And that’s what I was there to do,” Smalley said. “It was cool to see a team that you grew up caring about, and having been very bad for a very long time, suddenly get to the biggest game in the sport and have a legitimate chance to win it. It’s a really cool process to be, you know, the human being side of you.”