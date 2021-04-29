HUNTINGTON — Spring cleanups will continue this weekend in the Fairfield community.
My Huntington, the Fairfield Development Corp., the A.D. Lewis Community Center and District 5 City Councilwoman Teresa Johnson will partner to host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Volunteers should meet at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is supplying tools through its Make It Shine program. The Huntington Public Works Department will haul away collected trash bags.
For more information, visit the My Huntington Facebook page. The first community cleanup was April 22 in the West End. Twenty volunteers collected 32 bags of trash.