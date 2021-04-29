The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Spring cleanups will continue this weekend in the Fairfield community.

My Huntington, the Fairfield Development Corp., the A.D. Lewis Community Center and District 5 City Councilwoman Teresa Johnson will partner to host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Volunteers should meet at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is supplying tools through its Make It Shine program. The Huntington Public Works Department will haul away collected trash bags.

For more information, visit the My Huntington Facebook page. The first community cleanup was April 22 in the West End. Twenty volunteers collected 32 bags of trash.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.