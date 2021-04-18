HUNTINGTON — A series of spring cleanups will begin in Huntington this week.
The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department will partner with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for the cleanups, which start on Earth Day, April 22. Events throughout the city are scheduled until mid-May.
The state DEP will provide supplies, such as litter grabbers, garbage bags and gloves, as part of the department’s statewide Make It Shine program. Public Works will haul away garbage bags accumulated by volunteers at designated locations.
Volunteers are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing during the cleanups.
Here is a list of scheduled cleanups and directions for volunteers:
WEST END: In recognition of Earth Day, My Huntington, the West Huntington Organization, Old Central City Association and District 2 City Councilman Todd Sweeney will co-host a litter cleanup in the West End at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Volunteers will meet at the gazebo on 14th Street West across from The Wild Ramp. For updates and more information, visit the My Huntington Facebook page.
FOURPOLE CREEK: Several organizations are coordinating a Huntington Earth Day Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. The cleanup will focus on a 4-mile stretch of Fourpole Creek from St. Cloud Commons in the West End to Hal Greer Boulevard in Enslow Park. Volunteers will have the opportunity to help at various cleanup spots that morning. The Enslow Park Neighborhood Association will meet at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. The Fourpole Creek Watershed Association will meet at the Ritter Park shelter, located on the 12th Street side of the park. The Southside Neighborhood Organization will meet at North Boulevard and 3rd Street. The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition will meet in the parking lot of Memorial Park, located along Memorial Boulevard and just west of the Memorial Arch. Expression Church will meet at St. Cloud Commons in the West End.
The cleanup aims to reduce waste and plastic pollution, improve habitats, and prevent harm to wildlife and humans. In addition to the state DEP and city of Huntington, the event is sponsored by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Stormwater Utility. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/353663739162632.
FAIRFIELD: My Huntington, the Fairfield Community Development Corp., the A.D. Lewis Community Center and District 5 City Councilwoman Teresa Johnson are partnering to host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Volunteers will meet at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Check the My Huntington Facebook page for updates.
GUYANDOTTE: My Huntington and District 9 City Councilman Dale Anderson are partnering to host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Volunteers will meet at the historic Guyandotte Methodist Church, 305 Main St. Check the My Huntington Facebook page for updates.
HIGHLAWN: My Huntington, the Highlawn Neighborhood Association and District 8 City Councilman Pat Jones are partnering to host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Volunteers will meet at McClelland Park, 2700 Riverview Ave. Check the My Huntington Facebook page for updates.