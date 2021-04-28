HUNTINGTON — A local Appalachian landmark will celebrate the beginning of its spring season this weekend.
The Heritage Farm Museum & Village’s 25th anniversary Spring Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Visitors will be able to watch various artisans and enjoy new additions to the farm and museum.
“The Spring Festival is the time of year where we get to celebrate spring, everything reopening,” said Audy Perry, executive director of the Heritage Farm.
At the Spring Festival, craftspeople will have art demonstrations, such as glass blowing. Visitors can take wagon rides. Perry said petting zoo animals will be out, as well.
New this year for many will be the Appalachian Backyard Adventure, which includes the Nature Center and the new Treehouse Trek. Perry said the Children’s Activity Museum has been recently redone.
In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Huntington, the Heritage Farm Museum has a new display on Collis P. Huntington, who is the namesake of Huntington, and C&O Railroad. Perry said a highlight of the exhibit is a travel trunk of Huntington’s.
Spring typically marks a time of renewal, and that rings true for this Spring Festival. Last year, the Heritage Farm closed temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in July and closed again since the Christmas Village. Earlier this year, ice storms caused widespread damage to the farm. Repairs and cleanup from that took around four to six weeks, Perry said.
“We’re looking forward to having people come out and enjoy some Appalachian fun time together,” Perry said.
Tickets for the Spring Festival can be purchased online at www.heritagefarmmuseum.com or through the Heritage Farm’s Facebook page. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4 to 17, free for children under 3 and $12 for seniors 65 and up.
Throughout the month of May, Heritage Farm Museum & Village will be open for We Learn Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays during the same hours. From June to August, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On May 29, the Adventure Park, which has aerial challenge courses and zip lines, will open for Memorial Day weekend.