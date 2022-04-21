HUNTINGTON — A sunny, warm Saturday will greet Marshall University fans returning to campus to see the Memorial Fountain be turned back on and glimpse some football action.
Bob Bronger, a member of Marshall’s Young Thundering Herd, will be the keynote speaker for Marshall University’s annual spring fountain ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
The Memorial Fountain on Marshall’s campus will be turned on during the ceremony, which is held each spring to celebrate the rebirth of Marshall football and to honor the Young Thundering Herd and players from the 1970s who helped rebuild the program following the Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crash that killed all 75 people aboard, including most of the football team.
Then, the 2022 Green and White Game begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The game will be played inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. There will be a fan fest, “The Joan Zone,” held at the football stadium. At The Joan Zone, there will be live music, vendors, food and drink options, inflatables for children and the game will be streamed on the stadium video boards.
Tailgating in the West Lot begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Parking passes are $20 each and spots are first-come, first-served.
Gates will open for both venues at 1:30 p.m. A ticket, $5 each, is required for entry and will allow ticketholders to move freely between the Chris Cline Athletic Complex and The Joan Zone.
Following the game, there will be an autograph session on the field at the stadium. All fans must exit the Chris Cline Athletic Complex and go to The Joan Zone at that time.
All proceeds from the Green and White Game will be allocated to the Marshall Quarterback Club — the booster club that directly benefits the Thundering Herd football program.
