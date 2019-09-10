HUNTINGTON - The rich history and heritage of Spring Hill Cemetery will be the feature of the Thursday, Sept. 12, meeting of the General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Cemetery Manager Eldora McCoy will be the featured speaker. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served.
For more than 125 years, the 110-acre cemetery has been the final resting place for thousands of residents of Huntington and the surrounding area. Spring Hill is a historically significant state and local landmark. The cemetery has a rich heritage that dates back to the earliest years of Huntington's existence as a city.
Spring Hill is one of the largest Civil War cemeteries in the area with more than 300 soldiers buried there.