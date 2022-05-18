HUNTINGTON — Nearly 40 years after starting her career in Cabell County, Spring Hill Elementary School Principal Pamela Bailey is retiring.
Bailey, 64, will officially retire July 1 after working in Cabell County schools for 38 years and as principal at Spring Hill Elementary for 21 years. In her time as a teacher and administrator, Bailey said her favorite part was the students, and she is thankful for the love she received from them.
“They say, ‘If you love the job that you’re doing, you don’t work a day in your life,’ so for the last 38 years, I have not worked a day in my life,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to be here, to help our kids and to have wonderful people to work with who are so supportive. It’s been a pleasure.”
During a special celebration of Bailey on Wednesday, students, staff and community members gathered in Spring Hill’s gymnasium to tell Bailey how much they will miss her and have appreciated the love and support she’s spread throughout her career.
Bailey thanked Dortha Williamson, former Spring Hill Elementary principal, who encouraged her when she was a teacher to become an assistant principal and later principal.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams congratulated Bailey on her successful career and proclaimed May 18, 2022, as Pamela L.P. Bailey Day in the City of Huntington.
Williams described Bailey as enthusiastic and dedicated and said Mountain Health Arena could be filled and not have enough room to hold all the people who love Bailey. Williams said Bailey’s service will not be forgotten.
“Upon Mrs. Bailey’s retirement, she can be proud of the tremendous impact she has had,” he said, “for her legacy will continue to resonate not only within the walls of her school, but also with the minds of students, parents, teachers and alumni throughout our city.”
Williams also surprised Bailey by unveiling an honorary street dedication in her name, and Pamela L.P. Bailey Way is now the street that leads to Spring Hill Elementary along Hall Avenue.
After hearing of the street dedicated to her, Bailey could only describe how she felt as honored.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the celebration was evidence of just a handful of the lives Bailey has positively affected as a teacher and principal during her time working in Cabell County schools.
“We saw faith leaders, we saw community leaders, we saw the mayor, we saw City Council members, we saw parents, we saw previous students that are now professionals, all here to celebrate her on her day,” he said. “I just think that she has had a profound effect and impact on so many in this community that this community is better because of Pam Bailey.”