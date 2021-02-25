BARBOURSVILLE — For people who had been cooped up indoors following ice storms and freezing temperatures that gripped the area in recent days, Wednesday was a nice day to get outside and play.
Children took that to heart at Barboursville Park, where laughter could be heard as they participated in games and played on the playground on a February day that reached 70 degrees in some parts of the region.
The warmer weather also provided better circumstances for cleanup that continues following the back-to-back ice storms that occurred earlier this month.
The spring-like weather wasn’t expected to last long, with the National Weather Service forecasting partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s on Thursday and Friday before rain moves into the Tri-State for the weekend.