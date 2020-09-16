HUNTINGTON — Spring paving in the city of Huntington began Monday morning after facing months of delays due to COVID-19 and weather issues.
The paving projects contracted to West Virginia Paving, initially set for the spring, will cover about 5.3 miles of road in all nine of the city’s districts and will cost more than $1 million.
The city’s fall list is expected to occur as a continuation of the spring projects, according to Public Works Director Jim Insco. Those additional projects will be finalized and announced later this month.
The following streets are set to be paved as part of the spring paving schedule:
City Council District 1
Hughes Street from 4331 to 4339
- Burlington Road from Piedmont Road to railroad
City Council District 2
- Van Buren Avenue from 10th Street West to 12th Street West
- 16th Street West from Jefferson Avenue to Madison Avenue
- 3rd Street West from 6th Avenue West to Adams Avenue
- 3rd Street West from Washington Avenue to Virginia Avenue
- Division Street from 7th Avenue West to dead end
- 10th Street West from Jackson Avenue to Van Buren Avenue
City Council District 3
- 7th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 20th Street
City Council District 4
- Edgemont Drive from North Edgemont Road to Westview Avenue
- 19th Street West from James River Road to 1942 James River
- Florence Avenue
City Council District 5
- Magnolia Lane from Underwood Avenue to dead end
- 17th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue
- 18th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue
- 19th Street from 12th Avenue to Hall Avenue
City Council District 6
- Military Road from 1816 to 1852
- Glenwood Terrace from Washington Boulevard to cul-de-sac
- South Park Drive from 1219 to cul-de-sac
- South Walnut Alley from Norway Avenue to gravel
- South Walnut Street from Norway Avenue to 244 South Walnut
- Mayfair Way from Stamford Park Drive to Brighton Way
- Kennon Lane from Washington Boulevard to 2150 Kennon
- Foster Road from 5th Street to Ridgewood Road
- Holswade Drive from 333 Holswade to Wiltshire Boulevard
City Council District 7
- Baer Street from Davis Street to Hilltop Place
- Locust Street from Norway Avenue to Lower Terrace
- North Terrace from Linden Circle to Avondale Road
City Council District 8
2 1/2
- Alley from 20th to 21st Street
City Council District 9
- Bellevue Road from 5th Avenue to 224 Bellevue
- Aaron Court from Bellevue Road to the end of Aaron