HUNTINGTON — The warm temperatures and vibrant colors of spring have arrived in Huntington.
Although pleasant weather typically serves as an invitation for people to go outdoors, a stay-at-home order remains in effect around the region to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus.
While the stay-at-home order, which has been in effect in West Virginia since March 24, does not prohibit people from going outdoors, it does suggest maintaining a safe social distance from other people.
“I would encourage everyone, if you want to go outside and go for a walk, if you want to say hi to a neighbor, say hi, but keep your distance,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during a news conference last week.
Acknowledging that Ritter Park in Huntington has been packed in recent days, officials with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District issued a plea on social media Friday night, asking people to take the virus seriously and respect Justice’s order to stay home.