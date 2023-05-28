ABOVE: Nicholas Blake crosses the stage during Spring Valley High School’s 25th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. RIGHT: Spring Valley High School conducts its 25th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
ABOVE: Nicholas Blake crosses the stage during Spring Valley High School’s 25th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. RIGHT: Spring Valley High School conducts its 25th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley High’s valedictorian told students and visitors that the Class of 2023’s senior year was both their first and last normal year of high school during the graduation ceremony Saturday.
Valedictorian Coleman Parsons recounted how they were freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic began, had a mix of in-person and virtual learning their sophomore year and even had masks or COVID outbreaks transition individual classrooms to virtual learning during their junior year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.