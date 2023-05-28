The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley High’s valedictorian told students and visitors that the Class of 2023’s senior year was both their first and last normal year of high school during the graduation ceremony Saturday.

Valedictorian Coleman Parsons recounted how they were freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic began, had a mix of in-person and virtual learning their sophomore year and even had masks or COVID outbreaks transition individual classrooms to virtual learning during their junior year.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

