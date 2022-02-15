WAYNE — A Wayne County Schools employee is facing child pornography charges after an online tip led to his arrest.
Vernon Dell Parsons, 49, of Huntington, has been charged with distribution and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a criminal complaint in Wayne County Magistrate Court.
Parsons was confirmed to be a custodian at Spring Valley High School and is currently on leave.
According to the cyber tip, the user is accused of uploading approximately 15 files to an app called Kik.
A description from the Apple app store describes Kik as "way more than just messaging. It’s the easiest way to connect with your friends, stay in the loop, and explore – all through chat. No phone numbers, just pick a username."
Eight of the files were video files and the remaining seven were images.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander released a statement about the charges against Parsons and said there isn't much more to be said at this time.
“We are troubled by the news of the arrest of an employee," the statement said. "The charges against the employee are very serious and will be treated as such. The employee has been placed on leave and the district is actively following procedures for handling such matters.”
The criminal complaint goes on to say the investigation tracked the IP address used to upload the files to the Department of Education.
On Dec. 7, officials contacted the West Virginia Department of Education and the following day two administrative subpoenas were completed.
A little over a month later, on Jan. 10, one of the subpoenas uncovered an IP address belonging to Vernon Parsons, who resides on Waverly Road in Huntington. Another showed subscriber information for Parsons as well.
The criminal complaint says officials searched the name Parsons using on the school's Facebook page. A photo from Nov. 2, 2020, shows a custodian by the name of Vernon Parsons, according to officials.
The criminal complaint says Parsons was read his Miranda rights when he was arrested, and admitted to the account and the images.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.