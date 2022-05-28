HUNTINGTON — For one final time, Spring Valley High School Principal John Hayes dismissed the Class of 2022.
Over 230 students graduated from Spring Valley High School this year. The ceremony was held at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Saturday morning.
Tatum Petry, who plans to study creative writing at Marshall University, said before the graduation ceremony that she was excited to get her diploma but was a little nervous and sentimental. To capture the moment, she brought a disposable camera.
“I’ve made a lot of good friends along the way,” Petry said. “I really appreciated my high school experience.”
Hayes said during his remarks at the ceremony that the Class of 2022 received an estimated $2.1 million in scholarships and awards.
Twenty-nine graduates were Promise Scholarship recipients. About 51% of the class graduated with honors. Hayes also said that 118 graduates were Career and Technical Education Completers.
Spring Valley’s recent graduating class overcame several obstacles to get to graduation day, Hayes said. Some of them were the COVID-19 pandemic, ice storms last year and recent issues with utilities that closed the school for instruction days.
He encouraged students to let each other know what they mean to each other.
“The end of every school year brings on many emotions,” Hayes said. “All of you have made me proud at one point or another over your accomplishments.”
The class valedictorian, Lauren Peters, said in her address that she could see future doctors, teachers, nurses, mechanics and others with important jobs among her classmates. At the end, she took a selfie with the class behind her.
“We’ve all started carving our paths as we went through school, and most of us have chosen which career to pursue and how we’re going to do it,” Peters said. “And lucky for us, we’ve all completed the first step, which is getting our diplomas.”
Ben Turner, the senior class president, told the graduates that he felt like he was at home with them and noted that it was likely the final time they would all be together.
“You will find your new home eventually. Go out, find your new people, but always remember this home,” he said. “These people will always be here.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
