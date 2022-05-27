HUNTINGTON — A Spring Valley High School student has been arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault.
Joshua Tackett, 18, was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student at Spring Valley during the school day, according to Wayne County court records.
The criminal complaint states that on April 7, a female student told a school resource officer that she had been raped.
The female said she was raped by Tackett twice in March. The resource officer, also a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, found the student while walking through the school, it states.
The complaint states the female student was at school March 14 when Tackett, then her boyfriend, had her leave lunch to go with him. Tackett reportedly went to the choir room and took keys off a teacher’s desk before unlocking the school’s auditorium, the complaint states.
The female stated Tackett told her in the auditorium that he was going to have sex with her. The complaint states the female said no, but Tackett did have sex with her and told her if she told anyone, a female would beat her up.
The complaint states that on March 24, Tackett did the same thing but had her head pinned under a chair.
The female said she was scared of Tackett and was scared he would have someone hurt her because of statements made by Tackett and others, the complaint states.
Another criminal complaint states that on April 8, the Spring Valley school resource officer was approached by a female student to report an incident involving Tackett that took place in Ceredo.
The student said on March 24, she was walking through Ceredo with a friend when she was approached by Tackett and he made sexual remarks to her.
The complaint states the female student’s friend left, and then Tackett unzipped his pants and told her to perform oral sex. The report states the female “said no at least five times but he made her do it anyway by forcing her head down on him.”
The complaint states the female attempted to get away from Tackett and reach her phone, which he prevented. Eventually she got her phone and contacted her friend, who returned and the two ran from the area, it states.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.