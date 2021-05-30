Following a teacher strike, a global pandemic and even attending school with parts of the roof missing at one point, Spring Valley High School seniors celebrated their last time together as a class during the 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday.
Senior Lillian Akers told the seniors they have grown throughout their high school experience, and they will be able to accomplish whatever they put their minds to.
“These challenges have made us stronger,” Akers said. “We have become smarter. We have become more prepared, and we will be excellent at whatever we continue to do. We can adapt to every circumstance.”
In all, 237 seniors graduated from Spring Valley Saturday with 66% of graduates finishing with honors, high honors or very high honors based on their GPAs.
Out of the class, 131 completed a career and technical education degree, 29 students were awarded the West Virginia Promise Scholarship, and the class earned an estimated collective total of $1.5 million in scholarships.
Principal Joh Hayes told the students the day was bittersweet, as he is proud of them for graduating but is sad because they will likely not be together as a group again.
Senior class president Madyson Scott quoted the phrase, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” and said the students proved that quote true.
Each school year had an event that led to the class of 2021 not having a full year of regular classes, Scott said, but despite the challenges, they made it to graduation.
Scott thanked the many teachers who helped students with their problems, whether they were related to the assignment or their personal lives.
Scott said she hopes the students use what they have learned in school, especially the lessons that were not part of the curriculum, in the real world.
“If there is anything I want you all to take away from our high school experience, it is to use everything we have learned to the best of your ability in life,” she said. “We have learned how to be strong and persevere when the odds are totally against us. Every one of your all’s future is bright. Leave the stadium today and do the great things you are destined to do.”
Akers reminded the students that the next phase of their lives is a new start. This is the chance to learn who they are and make decisions for their futures.
“This is the time that we get to figure ourselves out and learn everything about ourselves and what we want to do. We choose our electives, our classes, we figure out who we are and what we want. We all may have different paths, but we all began our journeys together, and we share in that bond forever.”