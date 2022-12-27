The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Children in Wayne were treated to a fun Christmas party and free gift during the first Spunky Christmas Blessings event last Sunday at the Wayne Community Center.

With over 200 in attendance throughout the 1-4 p.m. time frame, kids were given a ticket when registering at the door that allowed for one gift to be chosen. Available gifts were sorted by age allowing the event to stay organized and smooth.

