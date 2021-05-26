HUNTINGTON — Local kids will soon be able to cool off this summer with a new splash pad.
The all-inclusive splash pad at St. Cloud Commons in Huntington will open Saturday, May 29. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in October. An all-inclusive playground at the park opened a couple of years ago.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District interim executive director Kathy McKenna said the district will have a community event to mark the occasion from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The splash pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, McKenna said.
“It’s beneficial to the whole community because all children with all skills of abilities can come and use that facility and experience the water play,” McKenna said.
The term “all-inclusive” has to do with the different experiences the play areas can give, McKenna said.
The splash pad will have activities that activate different senses, McKenna said. Water splashing and some features that make noise, such as frogs that will croak, will stimulate auditory senses. Vestibular senses can be activated through balancing activities at the site. McKenna said there will also be tactile, or touch, experiences.
“That end of town has not had a water feature in a lot of years, so I know that that community is very much looking forward to having this water activity in their neighborhood,” McKenna said of the splash pad at St. Cloud Commons, which is located at 1701 Jackson Ave.
Funding for the splash pad is provided by a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation. McKenna said the district also received help on the project from National Recreation and Parks Association and West Virginia American Water.
Sarah Nibert, of Barboursville, brought her kids for their first visit to the St. Cloud Commons playground last week. While the splash pad wasn’t open just yet, it didn’t stop the family from playing with the equipment. Nibert said she will probably bring her kids back after that area opens.
A friend recommended the park to her, she said. The St. Cloud Commons playground seemed nice, she said, adding that it is safe and clean. She said she could easily keep an eye on her kids as they had their fun.
“I think it’s good to keep them active and find different things and opportunities for them to meet other kids and play. It’s just good for them,” Nibert said.
McKenna said the park district does not have plans to add another all-inclusive area to other parks, but Ritter Park’s playground is all-inclusive.