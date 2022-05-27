HUNTINGTON — “It all started on the third floor,” said class valedictorian Julia Preservati in her speech Friday at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Huntington.
Preservati described her graduating class in the manner that only a classmate could, with stories and inside jokes. Preservati described the floor freshmen spent most of their time in their first year at St. Joe and told stories of the class’s antics during their time as students.
During her speech, she metaphorically went through the floors of the building, from the third to the first floor, with jokes and references that until then only classmates and some teachers were aware of.
One of the final antics of the class — skipping school and spending a day at King’s Island.
“You made St. Joe sound very fun,” school Principal Dr. Carol Templeton said after Preservati finished her speech.
Preservati said they might sometimes complain about going to a small school, but the bond the graduates had with one another made it worth it.
Salutatorian Erin Vilseck agreed. Vilseck transferred to St. Joe three years ago but quickly found her footing.
“All of you make me feel at home,” Vilseck said.
The commencement address was given by Todd Maynard, the head coach of St. Joe’s boys basketball team and the school’s athletic director.
“If you want to grow as a person, make yourself uncomfortable,” Maynard said.
Maynard gave the graduates four pieces of advice that he dubbed “Coach Maynard’s Rules” that he believes will set them up for their journey ahead. They were “finding out your why,” “finding your purpose,” “developing a strong mindset” and not being “too cool or too shy.”
“You’re going to have setbacks,” Maynard said when discussing developing a strong mindset.
Maynard told the story of his mother passing away when he was a child to a drug overdose and his dad’s abuse of alcohol. Maynard said neither of his parents had received a high school education, and he was determined to break that cycle.
Templeton and the Rev. Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer closed the ceremony by wishing the graduates success wherever life takes them next.
Twenty-five graduates were given diplomas during the ceremony. Some students received additional awards based on their academic performance or community service.
