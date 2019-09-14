HUNTINGTON — An evening of fun and games kept 6th Avenue closed for a good reason Friday as Huntington St. Joseph Catholic School hosted its 15th annual Carnival on the Block outside the school in downtown Huntington.
Stretching down the street from 13th to 14th streets, the annual carnival featured inflatable water balls and paddle boats, bounce houses, carnival games, face painting, a cake walk, sandy candy, raffle prizes and concessions. A craft vendor show was also hosted in the school gymnasium.
Proceeds from the carnival benefit the school's Parent-Teacher Organization.