HUNTINGTON - Huntington St. Joseph Catholic School will host its 15th annual Carnival on the Block from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, on 6th Avenue between 13th and 14th streets, right outside the school.

The annual carnival, which benefits the school's Parent-Teacher Organization, will feature inflatable water balls and paddle boats, bounce houses, carnival games, face painting, a cake walk, sandy candy, raffle prizes and concessions.

A craft and vendor show will also be hosted in the school gymnasium, including LuLaRoe, Matilda Jane, Paparazzi, Color Street, Rodan & Fields, Tupperware, Farmasi, Hutchison Farm and Bakery, and more. Gift baskets will be raffled including themes like Margaritaville, Lego Land, Marshall University, Lucky Lotto, StayCation, Snack Attack and more.

Prices are $10 for inflatable wrist bands, 50 cents per carnival game, $2 for sandy candy, $5 for inflatable ball and paddle boat rides, and $1 for the cake walk. Raffle tickets are $1 each or eight for $5.

The roadway will be closed to traffic along 6th Avenue between 13th and 14th streets for the duration of the carnival.

For more information, contact the school office at 304-522-2644 or email cgale@stjosephgs.org.

