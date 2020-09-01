HUNTINGTON — Huntington Internal Medicine Group, or HIMG, is now officially owned by St. Mary’s Medical Center.
With state approval from the Health Care Authority, the two entities plus Mountain Health Network officials officially consummated the transaction Tuesday at HIMG. Hospital leaders said the acquisition helps Mountain Health achieve its goal of becoming the best hospital system in the region.
Dr. Daniel Snavely, chairman of the HIMG board of directors, said during the ceremony that financially, HIMG did not need to merge with St. Mary’s, but the move was too advantageous to pass up.
“It will allow us to provide more services that we may not have been able to provide currently,” he said. “As far as delivery of care, nothing will change except from whom the bill comes.”
Snavely said being a part of Mountain Health Network — which is comprised of St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital — will help recruit new physicians and new specialties to HIMG.
“Part of our impenitence was the average age of our physicians was 54, so nobody was getting any younger, and it’s hard to recruit in this region,” Snavely said.
Mark Morgan, president of HIMG, said discussions have already begun on what specialties can expand. The two entities’ infusion centers have already been combined and yield 20% more capacity than when they were separate, he said.
There are also plans to combine sleep centers, said Dr. William Beam, pulmonary/critical care for HIMG. Beam said HIMG physicians are excited for the growth.
HIMG has had longstanding partnerships with St. Mary’s and, more recently, Cabell Huntington Hospital. Todd Campbell, president and CEO of St. Mary’s, said partnership is a part of HIMG’s identity.
HIMG was officially established in 1971, but Campbell explained it started earlier with four Huntington doctors. After the plane crash in 1970 that claimed the lives of 75 Marshall University football players and supporters, including some of the area’s physicians, four more doctors joined the original four to create the physician-led medical group.
Those original doctors went on to help establish the Marshall School of Medicine and Valley Health, Campbell said.
“Mountain Health got stronger today,” said network CEO Mike Mullins.
Snavely said patients should be optimistic about the change. He said there is still enough competition between the entities within the network to ensure costs do not rise.
St. Mary’s will maintain the HIMG name and HIMG physicians will continue to provide services at the current location on U.S. 60 in Huntington. There are no planned workforce reductions.
The acquisition cost St. Mary’s $10.55 million.