St. Mary’s Center for Education, which houses St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s School of Respiratory Care and St. Mary’s School of Medical Imaging, is located at 2853 5th Ave. in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Center for Education, home to St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging, will host a new student open house Monday, May 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2853 5th Ave., Huntington.

Faculty and representatives will present information regarding the three schools, as well as provide tours of the facility. Information also will be available about the Mountain Health Network tuition assistance program. Representatives from Mountwest Community & Technical College will share information about its JumpStart program, which allows upcoming high school seniors in Cabell and Wayne counties to complete college courses while still in high school. The presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m. with tours following.

