HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Center for Education (CFE), which houses St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging, will host a new student open house Monday, Dec. 12. The open house is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the CFE, 2853 5th Ave. in Huntington.
CFE faculty and representatives will present information regarding the three schools, as well as provide tours of the facility. Information will also be available about the Mountain Health Network Tuition Assistance Program. In addition, representatives from Mountwest Community & Technical College will be on hand to share information about the college and its JumpStart program, which allows upcoming high school seniors in Cabell and Wayne counties to take college courses while still in high school. The presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m. with tours following.
The event is open to high school students, current JumpStart students, parents/guardians and anyone interested in the programs at the CFE.
For more information, contact Joey Trader, vice president, Schools of Nursing and Health Professions at St. Mary’s Medical Center and director of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, at 304-526-1416.
