HUNTINGTON - Aside from everything else on a person's mind when they or a loved one are admitted to the hospital, meeting basic needs like meals, laundry and a place to stay - often far from home - can quickly compound an already stressful moment in life.
Easing that burden is why the St. Mary's Hospitality House keeps its doors open, fully staffed 24 hours a day, for those who are or have family members being treated at any medical facility in the Huntington area. The house's 13 private rooms, nearly always at capacity, provide a place to temporarily call home for those who would otherwise have no place to sleep during an extended hospital stay.
The service is extended to qualifying children and adults for a variety of situations, house manager Aimee Jackson explained Wednesday during the facility's open house.
Those served may include people staying for chemotherapy or who live far from the hospital, or caregivers or family members who need to stay close to a loved one during their hospital stay. A night at the hospitality house is never more than $40, though it can be scaled down based on a person's ability to pay.
A regular house as close to home as it can be, guests are welcome to any donated food in their cupboards, and volunteer meals are often fixed for them already. Laundry may be done for free, and basic toiletries are kept in stock.
"We provide all the basic needs that they're going to need to get through this transition," Jackson said.
Though owned by St. Mary's and located about a block from its main campus in Huntington, the hospitality house equally serves patients from nearby Cabell Huntington Hospital, HIMG, King's Daughters Medical Center, the Prestera Center, the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Cornerstone Hospital and River Park Hospital.
Since opening in December 2014, the St. Mary's Hospitality House has housed more than 25,000 patients and their families, representing 48 states and six countries. Guests stay anywhere from one night to over a year, depending on their need.
"Naturally you grow close to them," said Jackson, who has been the house manager since it opened. "You celebrate their victories with them, and you grieve with them when it doesn't go well.
"And it's become a constant reminder to me of what's really important in life."
The St. Mary's Hospitality House is at the site of the former Jeffrey E. George Comfort House, which closed in 2014 after 14 years of operation.
The house is located at 2801 S. Staunton Road in Huntington. For more information, they can be reached at 304-399-7848 or online at www.st-maryshouse.org.