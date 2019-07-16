HUNTINGTON — St. Mary's Hospitality House will host an open house from 7:30-9 a.m. and from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at 2801 South Staunton Road, Huntington.
Donations will be accepted of items needed to help support guests. Everyone who donates to the House will be entered to win one of several gift cards, as well as tickets to the Marshall-Cincinnati football game Sept. 28.
Items needed include:
• Paper products, including toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and napkins
• Laundry items, such as liquid detergent, bleach and dryer sheets
• Individual-sized toiletry items
• Individually wrapped snacks
• Canned and frozen foods
• Bottled water
• Coffee, creamer and filters
Tours of the facility also will be available.
St. Mary's Hospitality House provides lodging and food to qualifying guests who are supporting patients at all healthcare facilities across Huntington, including St. Mary's Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Cornerstone Hospital, Hospice of Huntington, Prestera Center and River Park Hospital.
The House is staffed 24 hours a day for safety to allow guests to come and go as needed. It provides laundry facilities at no charge as well as some meals through volunteer, staff and community donations. The cost per night is determined by the guest's ability to pay. The House welcomes guests of all ages, although children must be supervised at all times.
To learn more, visit www.st-maryshouse.org.