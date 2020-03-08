Heart disease is the No. 1 killer among adults. For more than 40 years, St. Mary’s Medical Center has been a nationally-recognized leader in cardiac care, providing highly specialized cardiovascular services.
In 2019, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Center of Excellence by Mountain Health Network. Centers of Excellence are recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care.
As a result of that designation, coronary interventional services in Huntington are now centralized at St. Mary’s, and any Cabell County EMS call involving a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), a serious type of heart attack, is directly routed to St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s history of excellence in cardiac care began Sept. 27, 1979, when J.D. Harrah, MD, performed the Tri-State’s first open-heart surgery at St. Mary’s in the hospital’s new $2.35 million heart unit. Today, St. Mary’s cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons use the latest technologies and techniques, including minimally invasive surgeries. The surgery team is led by Nepal Chowdhury, MD, Richard Heuer, MD, and Nestor Dans, MD. Together, they have nearly 70 years of surgical experience.
Additionally, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute offers many complementary programs to better the heart health of Tri-State residents:
- St. Mary’s heart valve clinic streamlines the treatment process with surgeons and cardiologists working as a team to offer specialized care for each patient.
- St. Mary’s heart failure management program has been nationally recognized for helping patients achieve their optimal level of health through treatment, education and rehabilitation.
- St. Mary’s Electrophysiology offers the latest state-of-the-art techniques and procedures for treating heart rhythm irregularities.
- The Joslin Diabetes Center education affiliate at St. Mary’s helps patients manage diabetes through education in partnership with the world-renowned Joslin Diabetes Center at Harvard University in Boston.
- St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehabilitation helps patients recover quickly and improve their overall physical and mental functioning after a heart procedure. Cardiac rehab also recently launched a supervised exercise program to relieve symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), or clogged arteries in the legs.
Over the past four decades, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received numerous acknowledgments for its commitment to heart care. St. Mary’s is an accredited chest pain center through the American College of Cardiology and one of 203 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. St. Mary’s was also recognized by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia with the prestigious Blue Distinction® Centers+ for Cardiac Care designation and U.S. News and World Report named St. Mary’s a Best Regional Hospital, including a designation of excellence in the treatment of heart failure. The heart failure program has also received recognition from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association with the Get With the Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
St. Mary’s is a strong partner of the American Heart Association, working to raise awareness of heart disease in the Tri-State, while raising funds for continued research in heart health. St. Mary’s partners with the AHA on two signature events during the year: the Go Red for Women Celebration in February and the Huntington Heart Walk, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in Ritter Park in Huntington. For more information, visit www.heart.org/huntingtonwalk.
For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org.