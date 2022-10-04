HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, will offer free drive-thru flu shot clinics in Huntington and Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Shots will be offered 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, at the St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, and 8 to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, at St. Mary’s Family Care Center-Hurricane, 147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane. Those attending in Huntington are asked to use the 28th and 29th street entrances to the center.
The flu vaccine at the drive-thru clinics is free and available for adults 18 and older. Anyone with egg allergies should receive vaccinations from their primary care provider, and children should receive vaccines from their pediatrician. Masks are required when receiving shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, as the flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications.
