20201001 flu 01.jpg
Kasey Meadows receives her flu shot as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department offers drive-thru flu shots on Sept. 30, 2020, in the parking lot of the health department in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, will offer free drive-thru flu shot clinics in Huntington and Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Shots will be offered 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, at the St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, and 8 to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, at St. Mary’s Family Care Center-Hurricane, 147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane. Those attending in Huntington are asked to use the 28th and 29th street entrances to the center.

